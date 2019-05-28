{{featured_button_text}}

December 31, 1937—May 22, 2019

NaJean Dutry was born December 31, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Eugene and Faye Hodgden. The family lived in Hazelton and Jerome. NaJean graduated from Jerome High School in 1955 and attended Twin Falls Business College. In 1956, she began a 31-year career working for Social Security Administration. NaJean married Gilbert Russell May 23, 1959 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He preceded her in death in 1985. She then married Edgard “Frenchy” Dutry January 20, 1990 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She shared 3 children and 9 grandchildren for the past 29 years. Since her retirement, NaJean has enjoyed many activities. She especially enjoyed water aerobic classes at the YMCA. She bowled on two leagues. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Twin Falls Municipal Ladies Golf Association. She enjoyed playing the piano and presented yearly programs for her friends. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethern.

She is survived by her husband, Edgard Dutry, step-children and grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. All services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Obituary: NaJean Dutry
