Obituary: Nadine Vogt

October 11, 1929—January 21, 2020

Nadine was born to Joseph and Mabel Holmes in Burley Idaho on Oct. 11, 1929. Nadine died on Jan. 21, 2020 in Lebanon, Oregon.

Nadine was one of 11 children including her twin brother, Dean. She was raised on her family farm in Idaho until she moved to Alaska with the Gold Rush in the 40’s.

Nadine married her second husband, Jim, in December 1970. They eventually moved to Colorado before settling in Salem, Oregon.

Nadine enjoyed being with her family, gardening, reading and animals. Nadine’s motto was “life is short, eat desserts first.”

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, four brothers and husband (Jim). Nadine is survived by her daughter, son and step daughter in addition to her eight grandkids and 21 great grandchildren.

