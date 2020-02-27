Obituary: Myron Roy Schroeder

January 14, 1935—February 22, 2020

Myron Roy Schroeder was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born to Hugo and Edna Schroeder. Myron attended a one room schoolhouse during first and second grade. His family lived in Nebraska, Oregon, California, and Idaho. He lived most of his life in Twin Falls, Idaho. After leaving the military, Myron was visiting his friend, Tom Smith, when Tom’s little sister walked into the room. Myron said the minute he saw Sandy, he knew he had to get to know her better. Myron married Sandra (Sandy) Smith on Feb. 20, 1959, in Twin Falls, Idaho (Myron was 24 years old and Sandra was 17 years old).

Myron was a life-taught man, not a school-taught man (he finished school in the eighth grade). He was well-versed in guns, archery and all outdoor activities, i.e., softball, hunting, fishing, mountain survival/fun. He would often leave for an entire day to go scout out the mountain area where he drew his hunting permit. His favored indoor activities were watching any and all sporting events on the television, playing cards, bowling, and playing pool. Myron was a supporter/member of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; Snake River Elks Fraternal Organization; Ducks Unlimited; and National Wild Turkey Federation.

