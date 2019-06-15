Obituary: Myrna Rae Proctor DeFord Janssen

Myrna Rae Proctor (DeFord) Janssen passed away on March 7, 2019. She was 74 years old and known to be a remarkable fighter having battled cancer and won three times. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Proctor, and five brothers.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Proctor Buscher, Twin Falls, Idaho; three daughters, Julene DeFord Cole, Cottonwood, Arizona; Danna DeFord Eberts, Valle, Arizona; and Deborah DeFord Kaye, Las Vegas, Nevada; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Myrna relocated to Cottonwood from San Francisco to be close to her family. She lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, raising her children and worked for United Airlines as a cook-chef for nearly 30 years, which took her to San Francisco. She loved to cook and study recipes which she referred to as “cooking ideas” because she never really followed a recipe.
A Celebration of Myrna’s Life will take place in the summer time in Twin Falls, Idaho, when her daughters take her home. For more information on the date and place contact Julene at (928) 649-9014 or julescole@centurylink.net.
