Obituary: Myleea G. Robertson

February 28, 1969—February 23, 2020
Myleea G. Robertson of Buhl, Idaho Born on February 28, 1969, passed away on February 23, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She is survived by her parents, Bob & Marleen Hamilton, Sister Jamie Jacobsen, Daughter Moira (Kevin) Mejia, Grandson Miles Mejia, Nephew Sage Jacobsen (Nathan Okonina); her life partner Kelly Rost and one Aunt Connie Hill.
Myleea was a true ray of sunshine that brightened the lives of everyone that crossed her path in life. She had the best sense of humor that could make anyone smile.
Myleea’s celebration of life will be at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
