Obituary: Mydona Nielsen Baxter

May 25, 1959—July 12, 2019
Mydona Nielsen Baxter, 60, of Jerome, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 25, 1959, in Provo, Utah the daughter of David and Donna Nielsen. She was the eighth child of ten siblings. Mydona was raised in Lindon, Utah and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1977. She met the love of her life, Cody Baxter and was married in the Salt Lake Temple in March of 1977. They had six children, she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and loved them unconditionally. She especially loved her role as Grandma to her eight grandchildren.
She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Family was Mydona’s passion and delight. Mydona was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her callings and especially serving with the youth. She spent over 20 years of her life working at Kurt’s Hallmark. Mydona enjoyed her job and especially her customers and those she worked with dearly.
Mydona was an extraordinary woman who was a bright light in this world. She loved deeply and passionately. She would liven up any situation with her friendliness, beautiful smile and contagious laugh. She was a social butterfly who made sure everyone felt accepted and included. She will be deeply missed.
Mydona is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Cody Baxter of Jerome; her sons and daughters, Jacob Baxter of Jerome, Lydia (Jon) Bartholomew of Boise, Idaho, Hesston Baxter, Cliff Baxter and Olivia Baxter, all of Jerome; She was an amazing grandmother to Cooper, Myla, Aliya, Brogan, Ivy, Tayven, Declan and Vander. She is also survived by her mother, Donna Nielsen and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Bridger Cody Baxter and her father, David James Nielsen.
A visitation will be held Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 at the Jerome LDS Chapel, 825 East Avenue B, Jerome, where family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, also at the Jerome LDS Chapel with Bishop Tim Perry officiating. A viewing will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary of Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mydona’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.