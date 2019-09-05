Obituary: Muriel Dalley

November 22, 1949—August 20, 2019
Muriel was born in Oakland, California, on Nov. 22, 1949, the second daughter of Vance and Margaret Beckwith. She was soon joined by a brother and another sister.
When Muriel was eight years old the family left California to live on the family farm in Rupert, Idaho. There she graduated from Minico High School (Class of 1967) and met the love of her life, Arthur (Art) F. Dalley II. They were married in Rupert on Sept. 6, 1969.
Muriel earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Utah. In 1974 Muriel and Art moved to Omaha, where she taught pre-school and kindergarten and gave birth to her three boys while Art taught at Creighton University. In 1998 Art was recruited by Vanderbilt University in Nashville and the family moved to Brentwood, Tennessee, where Muriel, as mother and then grandmother (the “degrees” of which she was proudest) stayed busy reading, knitting, and keeping up with her progeny and siblings.
Muriel is survived by Art, her husband of 49 years and 11.5 months; siblings, Lynne (now living in Iowa), Marc and Adele (Arizona); sons, Tristan (California), Denver (Wisconsin), and Skyler (Ohio); and grandchildren, Elijah, Finley, Sawyer, and Dashiell (Tristan’s), and Dawson and Willa (Skyler’s). Muriel and her mother-in law, Mrs. LaVon (Bonnie) Loosle Dalley https://www.hansen-mortuary.com/notices/LaVon-Dalley, shared the same November 22 birthday.
A joint Remembrance Service for Muriel and Bonnie will be held on that date at the Wilson Theater in Rupert, Idaho. Interment for Muriel will be in Paul, Idaho, while Bonnie and her husband Arthur Dalley Sr. MD, will be interred in Clarkston, Utah following the event.
