August 16, 1924 – October 17, 2018
Moyra Riggen passed away on Oct. 17, 2018 in Ketchum at St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital. Moyra was born Aug. 16, 1924 in Wooroloo, Australia to Norah and James Bradley. Moy was the oldest of 6 children. She met Bob Riggen of Hailey while he was in the Navy during WWII. They married in Australia and she came to the U.S. on a Navy war bride ship. They raised their children Robby and Lynne in Hailey.
When the children were in school, Moyra returned to work as a public servant for the Recorders Office, then as a secretary for Blaine County Schools. She was also a clerk at the Elkhorn General Store and a receptionist at the Sun Valley Massage Center. Always enjoying people at her work led to many friendships in the community, where Moy was always lending a hand to family and friends.
Moyra was preceded in death by her husband Bob (1970) and their son Robby (2006). She is survived by Lynne, her daughter, and grandchildren Heidi Liessman (Brian), Darshan Amrit (Tiffany), and Starr Amrit, and great grandchildren Merren and Anya Troll and Rowan Amrit.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Nov. 10th at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hailey.
For more information and to share a story, photo or condolence and light a candle, please visit www.woodriverchapel.com
