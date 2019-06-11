Obituary: Monte William Bruhn

January 30, 1959—June 9, 2019
Monte William Bruhn passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 on June 9, 2019 in Salmon,Idaho. Monte was born in Moscow, Idaho on January 30, 1959 to Dave Bruhn and Marlene Bruhn-Ankrom. He was a proud member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation of Mayetta, Kansas. He grew up with his siblings Sam, Tony, and Tami and graduated from Hagerman High School in 1977 where he was active in the FFA, basketball and still holds a record in track. He attended and graduated with a Bachelors from the University of Idaho where he was active in the Farmhouse Fraternity.
Monte married Annabella Plant in 1984 and together they had a daughter, Jaclyn. He then married the love of his life Diane Bruhn in 2005 in Buhl, Idaho. Monte loved riding horses, roping, and hunting. He had a very special connection with many people and enjoyed laughing with friends and family members. Monte never served in the military, but honored those who have served through his work with a nonprofit he called Hunts for Heroes. He took more than 100 wounded warriors on hunts throughout Idaho sharing his love for the outdoors, hunting and horses and was key in passing a bill to allow all disabled veterans to hunt in the state. Monte was an Agronomist for Simplot and owner of his own business.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dave Bruhn and his stepfather Harry Clark.
Monte is survived by his beloved wife Diane Bruhn, his mother Marlene Ankrom, stepmother Sally Bruhn, brothers Sam and Tony Bruhn, sister Tami (Mike) Bruhn-Nelson, daughters Jaclyn (Ty) Petterson, Christine (Jason) Wilkinson, and Hilary (Michael) Shohoney, son Trevor (Brittany) VanAssche, grandsons Kash Petterson, Zayne Wilkinson and Zander Wilkinson, granddaughters Madison Wilkinson and Ava Wilkinson, along with hundreds of friends and extended family members.
Services will be held at Salmon Valley Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 with reception to follow at the family home. Arrangements are being made by Jones & Casey Funeral Home. Memorials can be sent to: https://www.gofundme.com/monte-bruhn-memorial
