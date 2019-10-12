December 10, 1931—October 9, 2019
Monte Wayne Lee, 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed peacefully at his home on Oct. 9, 2019. He was born in Murtaugh, Idaho on Dec. 10, 1931 to parents LeRoy and Thelma Lee, middle child of four siblings, Ilene, Ken, Gary, and Linda. In 1951 after graduating from Murtaugh High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and served 4 years during the Korean War. While stationed in Jacksonville, FL he met his lifelong companion Virginia Boxx. They spent 65 wonderful years together raising four children, Michael, Kevin, Karen and Kandie.
Monte enjoyed 26 years with the Twin Falls Fire Department and loved cooking breakfast for his fellow firemen on duty. He retired in 1994. He loved being in the mountains, whether it was at the family cabin or adventures at his daughter’s place in Mackay Idaho. He looked forward to frequent visits from his grandchildren. Monte never met a stranger and always had a joke for everyone he met. He was one of the original members of the Twin Falls Barber Shop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA) and president for 2 years. He enjoyed working during the Twin Falls County Fair at the “Tater Pig” booth. He took joy in volunteering for the Boy Scouts at Camp Bradley for many years and spent many nights with his family playing progressive rummy for hours which has been taught to many generations and their friends.
His hobbies included woodworking, entertaining others with his “Magic”, Christmas capers playing Santa and most recently spending time with his model train. For over 11 years he rejoiced in working at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Temples in Boise and Twin Falls.
Monte is survived by his beloved wife Virginia and children Kevin (Teri) Lee, Karen (Randy) Dunn, Kandie (Steve) Luttmer along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Lee, parents LeRoy “Roe” & Thelma Lee and siblings Ilene Earl and Kenneth Lee.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the LDS Church 824 Caswell Ave West. The viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in “Memory of Monte Lee” to the Twin Falls Firefighters Benevolence fund at Connections Credit Union Twin Falls.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Rosenau Funeral Memorial Webpage www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
