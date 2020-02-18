November 8, 1934—February 13, 2020
HEYBURN – Montais Greenwalt, 85, of Roswell, New Mexico, and formerly of Heyburn, Idaho, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at her home after a two-year battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 8, 1934, to William Emory Emmet and Sarah Belle (Kuhn) Jones in Durant, Oklahoma; the youngest of seven children. She married Johnnie Lee Greenwalt, April 6, 1953, in Hugo, Oklahoma. They were married 61 years until his death in 2014. They lived together with their eight children in Hugo, Oklahoma, Paris, Texas, and finally settled in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. They moved to Roswell, New Mexico, for health reasons in 2005.
She loved to work in her home, for her church and professionally. She was always happiest when she was getting things done. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending her flowers. After finishing her first round of chemotherapy last summer, she wanted to be out pulling weeds from her flower beds. Even in her last days she mentioned how she wanted to be outside working. She had quite a green thumb and she loved flowers, especially roses. “If my yard is not clean and neat, my home is not clean,” she would say. The last few days before her passing she was making lists of things she wanted to get done.
Mom loved God, her church family and her pastor and his family. She would quickly put a stop to anyone who dared speak ill of things, or people, that she believed in! She believed in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism in Jesus’ name and receiving the infilling of the Holy Ghost as evidenced by speaking in other tongues as the Spirit gave utterance. She was not swayed by friends or family who disagreed with her.
This brief sketch of her life wouldn’t be complete without mention of her dog, Buckwheat (Bucky, the attack dog), if you knew him you understand—if not, then we cannot hope to explain.
Her sense of humor tended to be seen after the fact. One example is when Dad was stretching a clothesline in our back yard. Mom was always convinced that clothes dried in natural air were healthier, fresher, and softer. When Dad had one line stretched and was stretching the second, something broke. He flew thru the air, was knocked onto his back, and was somewhat disoriented. Mom’s concern lasted until after she inspected him and saw that no permanent damage was incurred, other than his damaged ego. She began to laugh and laugh and laugh. It was funny. I mean after all, how often do you see Dad flying through the air? Eventually the kids got involved in laughing. As the years passed and the memory was recounted, Mom would still break out laughing and Dad would at least get a big grin on his face. Needless to say, the memory still brings laughter to our family.
Montais was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; her husband; and her daughter, Brenda Joyce Vaughn.
She is survived by her children, Jay (Janie) Greenwalt, Maybelle (Nelson) Wright, Martha (David) Bragg, Jimmie Pearl (Tom) VanVlack, Sheila Kuykendall, Gene Vaughn (son-in-law), David Greenwalt and Judy (Eric) Pichette; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was loved and will be sorely missed.
The funeral was held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Apostolic Bible Church, 2529 W. Alameda St. in Roswell, New Mexico.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
