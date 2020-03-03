Obituary: Montais Greenwalt

Her sense of humor tended to be seen after the fact. One example is when Dad was stretching a clothesline in our back yard. Mom was always convinced that clothes dried in natural air were healthier, fresher, and softer. When Dad had one line stretched and was stretching the second, something broke. He flew thru the air, was knocked onto his back, and was somewhat disoriented. Mom’s concern lasted until after she inspected him and saw that no permanent damage was incurred, other than his damaged ego. She began to laugh and laugh and laugh. It was funny. I mean after all, how often do you see Dad flying through the air? Eventually the kids got involved in laughing. As the years passed and the memory was recounted, Mom would still break out laughing and Dad would at least get a big grin on his face. Needless to say, the memory still brings laughter to our family.