Obituary: Monsoradt Orozco

May 4, 2000 – September 27, 2018
Monsoradt Orozco, was an amazing daughter to Jeimy Farfan. She was an incredible sister to Jonathan, Valeria and Michael Orozco. She was a senior attending Murtaugh High School. She lived an amazing 18 years of her life, but was sadly taken away too soon. She described herself as a rainbow because no matter what, she was always extremely happy. There was never a dull moment with her. She always had you crying tears of joy, she knew a way, the right way to everyone’s hearts. She may not be here physically but she has left us many amazing memories that we will always hold close in our hearts.
Friends and family will be celebrating the amazing life of Monse with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls with Fr. Julio celebrating. A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hulse Gymnasium, Boyd Street and 4500, in Murtaugh. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A Rosary will be recited on Monday evening, October 1, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
