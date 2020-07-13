Obituary: Monika Christine Mecham

September 26, 1943—July 8, 2020
Monika Christine Mecham passed away from cancer on July 8, 2020 in Spring Hill, Tennessee at the age of 76. She leaves behind her four children; Nick Mecham and wife Suzanne, Natascha Andersen and husband Steve; Melodie Hathorne; Trevor Mecham and wife Melissa; and her ten grandchildren: Braden, Boston, Marli, McKinli, Jasmine, Drake, Tarin, Isaiah, Huntley, and Lilliana.
Monika was born on September 26, 1943 in Vienna, Austria to Luise Kilfitt Duennhoelter, who preceded her in death. Although born in Austria, she grew up in Germany in a loving household and was always close to her mother and grandmother. She gladly served an LDS mission from 1965-1966 in the Northeast British Mission. She remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints every day of her precious life.
After completion of her LDS mission, Monika made the “gutsy” decision to move to America. Leaving her mom and family behind, she left for America to start her life. No real plans; she just knew she needed and wanted to be here.
Monika was a city girl who moved to the country, marrying Evan Kay Mecham in 1968, spending 42 happy years together on the Mecham farm in Hazelton, Idaho. There the couple lived and raised their four wonderful children (she wanted to be sure to clarify that they are wonderful) and experienced many happy memories together as a family. Before anything, Monika was a loving, caring wife, mother, and grandmother, all the while wearing her favorite T-shirt that reads, “Careful, or you’ll end up in my novel”. She was educated, had a quick wit and sense of humor, and instilled in her children the importance of lifelong learning.
Monika loved America fiercely and the freedom this country provided her. Seeing the American flag and hearing the national anthem would evoke the most patriotic, proud emotions in her. She was determined to become an American citizen and received her citizenship on April 18, 1974.
She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her physically and mentally challenging final years. She will be missed greatly. This world was so much more entertaining and delightful with her in it.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward, 229 Park Ave. in Twin Falls. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A live stream of the service will be available to view at https://youtu.be/4ijTBEtynjc or by visiting Monika’s obituary page at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Service information
10:00AM
229 Park Avenue
Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
