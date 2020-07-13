Obituary: Monika Christine Mecham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 1943—July 8, 2020

Monika Christine Mecham passed away from cancer on July 8, 2020 in Spring Hill, Tennessee at the age of 76. She leaves behind her four children; Nick Mecham and wife Suzanne, Natascha Andersen and husband Steve; Melodie Hathorne; Trevor Mecham and wife Melissa; and her ten grandchildren: Braden, Boston, Marli, McKinli, Jasmine, Drake, Tarin, Isaiah, Huntley, and Lilliana.

Monika was born on September 26, 1943 in Vienna, Austria to Luise Kilfitt Duennhoelter, who preceded her in death. Although born in Austria, she grew up in Germany in a loving household and was always close to her mother and grandmother. She gladly served an LDS mission from 1965-1966 in the Northeast British Mission. She remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints every day of her precious life.

After completion of her LDS mission, Monika made the “gutsy” decision to move to America. Leaving her mom and family behind, she left for America to start her life. No real plans; she just knew she needed and wanted to be here.