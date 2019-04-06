{{featured_button_text}}

April 27, 1992—April 2, 2019

BURLEY – Monica May Rowe was born into the loving Gillette family on April 27, 1992, in Burley, Idaho, and was raised in the community of Declo.

Her childhood was spent playing sports and spending time in the outdoors. Monica enjoyed riding bikes, swimming in canals, road trips to hike in national parks, and snowmobiling near Yellowstone with her family. She enjoyed playing soccer, basketball and golf in junior high and high school. She was also named an all-conference player for her outstanding performance as a high school soccer athlete.

Monica graduated from Declo High School in 2010. Gifted in graphic design, she followed her passion for art and knack for computers to study at the Art Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, and later at College of Southern Idaho. While continuing her education through Western Governors University, she had been working as a valuable member of the family agricultural business.

Monica was thoughtful and kind-hearted person, which was apparent in the hand-crafted Christmas and birthday gifts she would share with friends and family. She made everyone around her smile often, especially after a good-natured prank. Family was everything to her, and she especially loved her nieces and nephews.

Monica married her childhood sweetheart, Adam Rowe of Declo in 2013, whom she loved with all her heart. Monica and Adam have been best friends their entire lives—from their earliest memories, through dating and marriage, moving across states, and supporting each other through jobs and life’s challenges. She also shared her heart with her pets: cats, dogs, sugar gliders, guinea pigs, ferrets, snakes, tarantulas, parakeets, hermit crabs, and hamsters, to name a few.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Our beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt entered into the care of Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Adam Rowe; her parents, Lawrence Gillette and Roxanne Gillette; her siblings, Tyler Gillette, Laura (Nick) Como, Melissa (Kiley) Koski, and Jason Gillette; her parents-in-law, Jerry (Lynette) Rowe; her siblings-in-law, Julie Rowe, Allen (Heather) Rowe, Kevin (Susan) Rowe, Loren Rowe and Tara Rowe; eight nephews; nine nieces; and one grand-nephew.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Monica May Gillette Rowe
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments