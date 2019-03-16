August 28, 1966—March 1, 2019
Our beloved Mona Michelle Winterholer passed away at her home in Tampa, Florida on March 1, 2019 at the age of 52.
Mona was born on August 28, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1984 as valedictorian. She then joined the Army and worked in the Pentagon. Her adventurous personality took her many places after her time in the service. Often times it landed her near her sister, Lori. The two women were best friends and were nearly inseparable for most of their lives, until Lori’s tragic death in August 2010.
Mona was the most empathetic person you could ever have the pleasure of knowing. She would take on any pain that was around her and truly feel deeply affected by the feelings of others. Mona’s heart was so open and pure, and her kindness was given freely. She loved her family and friends without condition. This sort of disposition was both a blessing and a curse, and our dear Mona took her own life after a lifelong battle with depression.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Lea Winterholer, her niece, Anessia Shaye Winterholer, and her sister, Lori Winterholer Nigro. She is survived by her father, Jim Winterholer, her stepmother, Marian Winterholer, her brothers, Jason and James Winterholer, and her sisters, Annette (Dana) Hempleman, Tammy Shelly, and Kerry Eisenring.
We take some peace in knowing that she is reunited with her sister, mother, and her niece. All deaths that weighed heavy on her heart for a long time.
Until we meet again, our darling Mona. You were so loved and we will think of you every day.
“Everything is temporary but love. Love will outlive us all.”
A memorial will be held at a later time.
