October 18, 1928—January 12, 2020
BURLEY – Mona Mae Nield Allred, a 91 year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Afton, Wyo., to Lemuel Dee and Ellen Phonanda “Fawn” (Nelson) Nield. When she was weeks-old she developed chronic bronchitis, which left her lungs compromised the rest of her life. Mona attended school in Star Valley and graduated from Star Valley High School. She met Bryce White Allred at a church dance; they were married July 26, 1946, and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
During their early marriage, they lived in Fairview, Wyo., Richfield, Idaho, and Jackson, Wyo., prior to moving back to Star Valley. In 1961, they moved to Burley and within a few years purchased a 40-acre farm and started a dairy. In addition to working alongside Bryce on the dairy, Mona worked at Rexall Drug in Burley for many years, where she made lifelong friends.
Mona was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She left a great legacy of hard work, sacrifice, and was always thinking of others. After she retired, she spent countless hours crocheting hats, mittens, scarves, and afghans. Her talent in sewing was evident by the many quilts she made. She not only made quilts for each of her grandchildren, but many handmade items she created–including quilts–were donated to many humanitarian causes.
Later in life she experienced many physical challenges that she faced with dignity and determination. Her example of enduring to the end blessed the lives of her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Paula Hieb (Virgil), Sheila Jeppesen (Lyle), Kevin Allred (Brenda), and Ramona Wilson (Merlin); one sister, Joyce Draney; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Her spouse of 67 years; her parents; one sister, Kerma Harmon (Don); four brothers, Oran Nield (Mardenne), L.D. Nield (Joanne), Ronald Nield (Lois), and Garth David Nield; a brother-in-law, Nolan Draney; and a grandson, Brian Chase Allred, preceded her in death.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from noon to 12:45 p.m.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to Harrison’s Hope Hospice, Cassia Regional Hospital, and the doctors and nurses who so tenderly cared for Mona with great compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
