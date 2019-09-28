Obituary: Miroslav George Lukes

December 30, 1922—September 20, 2019
Miroslav George Lukes, born Dec. 30, 1922, died Sept. 20, 2019, aged 96. George was born in Chicago to Czech immigrants. His father was a tailor (following a brief career in the Austrian army), gymnast, a trick-shot rifle marksman, a competition billiards player, and enjoyed theatrical stage-work. His mother was intellectual (the brains in the family) and multi-lingual. Her dumpling and Christmas twist recipes are still being made, having passed through George to his children’s families. The tripe soup and carp recipes have somehow been lost. George had an older sister and an older brother (he died at the age of two). One of his uncles in Czechoslovakia was a police captain, and a cousin drove in European road races for Mercedes before the war.
When George was nine, during the depression, demand for tailoring dropped off and the family emigrated back to Czechoslovakia. The family eventually settled in Mukachevo (then eastern Slovakia) where George attended grade and high school. While George never allowed his children to skip school except in cases of extreme illness, we only found out in the past year that he had the second worst attendance record at his school. Although his parents spoke Czech at home in the US, in Czechoslovakia he found the grammar extremely difficult (e.g., 7 cases in Czech versus 5 in Latin). During the German occupation in the late ‘30s, they were forced to abandon their dear pet dog and many possessions to move back to Prague.
After moving back to Prague and during the early part of the war, George was an apprentice in an optics factory. One difficult test he had to pass was to make a perfect cube out of a large chunk of aluminum using only files. During his free time, George played Greco-Roman wrestling and gymnastics in the Sokol club, played club soccer, went hiking and cross-country skiing, and biked long distances across the countryside. From his upbringing and through his travels he became multi-lingual.
During the early war, George’s police captain uncle gave him a pistol. His uncle recycled pistols confiscated by the Germans during invasive house searches. When George’s father convinced him to get rid of the pistol, George wrapped it in an oiled rag and soldered it inside a can. He then put it in his book bag and pedaled out to a friend’s farm where he knew he could bury it by an outbuilding. The Germans set up a check point on the road at the farm. George had been shot at on the Polish border while cross-country skiing, and knowing their orders were shoot to kill, George could not turn around after being seen. Pulling a major bluff, he was able to convince them that he was there to study with his friend and they decided eventually to not check his bag.
George was brought in for questioning at the time they began to suspect his uncle’s loyalty, but he was again able to bluff his way out. His uncle was shot.
Their house in Prague had a commanding view on the inside of a very slow street corner where he could clearly see Heydrich riding in his open staff car on his regular trips to his office. George said he could have shot him if he had known of the plot.
George’s luck ran out while traveling in the wrong place without papers. He spent a couple of years in German prison camps with a month in solitary confinement. The camp held some English and American prisoners and some of these were artists and musicians, one of whom painted his portrait. George played a violin and an Albert system clarinet.
As an American, George was released during a prisoner exchange near the end of the war. He came to the US undernourished but ready to fight Germans, so he joined the army. The army sent him to the Philippines until the end of the war.
One of the American prisoners George met was a man of Serbian descent who had completed medical school in Prague. His family lived in McKeesport, where George met his sister, the pick of the four sister litter and the woman who became his first wife, Anne Gostovich. Anne, a valedictorian runner-up in high school, was a medical technologist before marriage. Immediately after the war, George made a living as a bartender for Anne’s other brother, later as a machinist in Rochester N.Y., and then at Ohio State University in Columbus. The couple had two boys, in 1948 and 1950.
While working at OSU, George earned a Master’s Degree in Political Science. He gave up his hope of a PhD in Political Science on learning that he would be unable to achieve his goal in diplomatic relations because his relatives were then behind the Iron Curtain. In the mid-1950s the family moved to a Cleveland suburb. George eventually became a Cleveland juvenile court probation officer, and in the mid-60s earned a Master’s in Social Work at Case-Western Reserve.
From the mid-50s, George took the family on many camping and backpacking trips to national parks all over the east and eventually to the Rockies. These trips were always during the several weeks at the end of summer just before school started. From these trips, the boys grew fascinated by the west. He and Anne divorced in 1968 after the boys moved west to study at the university in Missoula.
As a social case-worker (psychiatric social worker) George found a good job in Sandusky and moved to Vermilion, where he met Cheryl, an attractive divorcee of Polish descent with three kids. They married and had three more children in 1970 and 1972, a girl and twin boys. Desiring to live in the west, George took a job at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs when the twins were still babies, and moved the family to Deer Lodge. Concerned with the quality of patient care, he instigated an insurrection to motivate management: about half the staff quit and George was blacklisted in Montana.
About the time Evil Knievel attempted the canyon, George was hired at Family Service in Twin Falls where he remained until he retired in the late 1980s. Long after retiring, George had professional pride in having helped people through difficult situations and in advancing the quality of mental health care. For his work at Family Service, he was awarded a letter of commendation by Governor Andrus. In never starting his own practice he said “I can’t profit from people’s misery.”
He and Cheryl divorced in the late ‘70s. George initially had custody of all 6 children but over time the older three went back to their mother who had returned to Ohio and her family. George never remarried but was always very close to his children even after they moved away. He was never alone with one of the twins remaining by his side and, after marriage and having two of his own boys, the five of them were a tight-knit, caring family.
George was a capable handyman and mechanic having completed major house renovations and conversion of a bus to a camper. He was frugal by nature and experience, and never considered personal wealth an important goal. Primarily, he pursued intellectual ideals through his life. He read constantly and collected a wall of books on various topics, mainly political science, economics, and history; but he also read Czech, German, and even recently had been studying and reading Russian literature.
He was a musician in the city orchestra until his arthritis (and tinnitus) became too severe. While his genetic traits are clearly expressed in his offspring, his intellectual attributes are subdued. His second son did have some success with the clarinet and later, George and his daughter enjoyed playing violin together.
