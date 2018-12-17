Obituary: Minnie Mae Anderson

April 29, 1929—December 14, 2018
Minnie Mae Anderson died at the age of 89 at the Lincoln County Care Center early morning December 14, 2018. Mae was born April 29, 1929 to Willis and Anna Walton in Lewiston, Idaho. Mae was the fifth of six children. Preceding Mae in birth were half-brothers, Arlee Walton and Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Betty Kirkpatrick, Boyd Walton and following Mae in birth was Helen Walton.
Mae graduated from Dietrich High School in Dietrich, Idaho in 1948. That same year Mae married Billy J. Anderson in Winnemucca, Nevada.
Mae, Bill and the family lived in a home on South Greenwood Street in Shoshone, Idaho. Mae and Bill had five children Laura, Yvonne, Rex, Lex and Roy Anderson along with a collection of pets and creatures over the years. At the same location, Mae and Bill opened Floyd’s Motel in 1959. Mae managed and operated the business for over three decades. This provided additional income as well as years of joy sprinkled with a little frustration for Mae.
Mae loved her family and spent many of her days dedicated to caring for her children and grandchildren. Later in life Mae developed a taste for ice cream and Oreo cookies. She will be missed.
Preceding Mae in death were her parents, husband Bill Anderson, five siblings, and two children, Lex Anderson and Roy Anderson. Mae is survived by children Laura (Pat) Riley, Yvonne Gage, Rex Anderson as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 20, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Shoshone Cemetery, Shoshone, Idaho.
Memories and may be shared with the family on Mae’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.