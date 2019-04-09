Obituary: Minnie F. Risbeck

July 28, 1947 – April 7, 2019
Minnie F. (Kingsland) Risbeck, of Jerome left this life to walk the streets of glory after a short battle with cancer on April 7, 2019 at the age of 71. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family whom she loved so deeply.
Minnie was born July 28, 1947 in Wendell, Idaho to Alfred P. and Lily Fry Kingsland. Minnie has four beloved siblings that she got to share a lifetime of memories and adventures with: William, Velma, Doc and Lois.
Minnie is survived children, Karla Risbeck-Hardin (Gerland) of Jerome; Carl W. Risbeck (Cindy) of Lehi, Utah; and Andrew D. Risbeck (Reagan) of Layton, Utah; stepchildren, Pamela Belvins, Robert Risbeck (Michelle) and Deborah Briggs; grandchildren, Nicole, Heather, Kierynn, Wyatt, Zach, Ashley, Adam, and Jamie; great grandchildren, Kai, Rai, and James; brother, William Kingsland of Jerome, Idaho; Alfred Kingsland (Louise) of Jerome, Idaho; and sisters, Velma Parker of Jerome, Idaho; anwwd Lois Winder of Jerome, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Risbeck; her parents, Alfred and Lily Kingsland; and stepson, Carl Benton.
Minnie’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Calvary Chapel of Jerome, 900 N. Lincoln Ave Jerome, Idaho with Pastor Vernon Bishop and Alfred Kingsland officiating.
Burial will follow at the Jerome cemetery of both she and her husband.
An open house remembering her life will follow at her home, 500 West Ave C Jerome, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Minnie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
