Obituary: Minerva (Minnie) Hernandez Sanchez

Minnie was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho until moving her family to Boise, Idaho with her Husband, Edward Sanchez. There, they continued to raise their 4 children together until their divorce. Minnie’s passion was her home in the North End of Boise, Idaho. There, she welcomed her children and their families with open arms. Every holiday was filled with her homecooked, amazing food. We look back now and wonder how we all fit in that tiny house, but it never felt tiny while we were there. Spending time on her patio covered in grapevine will forever hold precious memories for all of us. She was so proud of her flower gardens and continued to mow her own lawn with her little reel push mower. After complications with diabetes she sold her house to move in with her son, Jimmy and daughter-in-law, Leslie. She then moved with her Granddaughter, Rainy. Lastly, her last move was to Twin Falls, Idaho to live with her granddaughter, Kailani and her husband, Moises. She was a huge Football and BSU Fan ~ loved talking on the phone to her family members in other areas ~ spending time with her children and grandchildren ~ and reading and watching her shows in Spanish. Her battle with diabetes over the last few years wore her down~ we hold close to our hearts the memories of our STRONG Mom who loved us unconditionally and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren with everything in her soul.