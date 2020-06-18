Obituary: Minerva (Minnie) Hernandez Sanchez

January 1, 1932—June 14, 2020
Minerva (Minnie) Hernandez Sanchez of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born in Hondo, Texas to the late Lorenzo and Placida Hernandez on January 1, 1932.
Minnie was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls, Idaho until moving her family to Boise, Idaho with her Husband, Edward Sanchez. There, they continued to raise their 4 children together until their divorce. Minnie’s passion was her home in the North End of Boise, Idaho. There, she welcomed her children and their families with open arms. Every holiday was filled with her homecooked, amazing food. We look back now and wonder how we all fit in that tiny house, but it never felt tiny while we were there. Spending time on her patio covered in grapevine will forever hold precious memories for all of us. She was so proud of her flower gardens and continued to mow her own lawn with her little reel push mower. After complications with diabetes she sold her house to move in with her son, Jimmy and daughter-in-law, Leslie. She then moved with her Granddaughter, Rainy. Lastly, her last move was to Twin Falls, Idaho to live with her granddaughter, Kailani and her husband, Moises. She was a huge Football and BSU Fan ~ loved talking on the phone to her family members in other areas ~ spending time with her children and grandchildren ~ and reading and watching her shows in Spanish. Her battle with diabetes over the last few years wore her down~ we hold close to our hearts the memories of our STRONG Mom who loved us unconditionally and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren with everything in her soul.
Minnie is survived by her 4 children, Eddie Sanchez ~ Elizabeth Sanchez ~ Marylou Patterson (Darren Jones) and Jimmy Sanchez (Leslie Conklin Sanchez). Her grandchildren Rainy Davis, Bryan Clark, Stephen Sanchez (Amber Kemmerer) Kailani Segovia (Moises Segovia), Bobby Patterson, Racine Sanchez, and Isaiah Sanchez. Her great grandchildren, Angelo Davis, Isabella Davis, Stephen Felix, David Segovia, Sophia Chavez, Xyliah Sanchez-Chavez, Kolton Sanchez, Karleigh Sanchez, and her newest great grandson, Declan Sanchez, who we know she is holding safely in her arms until his entry into this world.
There will be a private family service held for Minnie on Saturday, June 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Rest easy now, Mom. ~ Your body is whole again as you walk through the flowers of heaven’s gardens. We love and miss you so very much.
