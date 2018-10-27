October 27, 1957 – October 23, 2018
Millicent Dianne (Wagner) Weaver, age 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by her family on October 23, 2018 from multiple complications.
Dianne was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 17, 1957 to Lawrence Douglas Wagner, born in Missouri, and Rose Millicent Fair, born in Oregon. She graduated from Oakley High School in Idaho, and attended college at CSI for a year.
Dianne met her future husband Warren Lee Weaver in 1976, and they had their first date on Thanksgiving day that year. They soon married on January 6, 1977 in Elko, Nevada.
Dianne had a career dealing cards in Jackpot, Nevada for almost 33 years, and even taught at a dealer school for some time. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, that couldn’t resist the chance to spoil her grandchildren. She had a love for camping in the mountains, animals, crafts, reading, computers, crocheting, and most of all, spending time with her family (including her beloved and precious furr babies, Solo and Misty.) She was also a talented cook who never left her guests hungry.
Dianne is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Douglas Wagner and Millicent Rose Fair Wagner Mecham, 4 brothers, Gerald Wagner (Myra), Lawrence Dean Wagner (Karen), Claire Wagner (Rhonda), Orin Gregory Wagner, and infant sister Mary Rose Wagner. Dianne is survived by the love of her life Warren Lee Weaver, 3 daughters, Charity Hunter, Shayla Forbes, and Cammy Sharp. Son, Justin Weaver. 6 grandchildren, Brianna, Matthew, and Joshua Hunter, Shawn and Brittany Sharp, Katelyn Forbes, and 3 brothers, David Wagner (Rose; Sharon), Loren Daniel Wagner (Helen), and Gary Wagner (Nancy).
Dianne loved with all her heart, and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, on October 29, at 2:00 P.M.
