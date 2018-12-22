January 22, 1963—December 19, 2018
Miles Cunningham, 55, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018. He was born in Jerome, Idaho on January 22, 1963, to his very proud parents, Milton and Connie Cunningham. Miles grew up in the mountains of the Clearwater Valley and the state’s southern plains.
Miles graduated from Jerome High School. After high school Miles met the love of his life Danette (Dee) Watson. They were married June 27, 1986. Miles had two sons, Andy and Kody (Chelsea).
Miles was a great husband, father and brother most of all he was a great man. He was a guiding light for many. He taught his two sons how to be better people by not only his words but by his actions. He was a man that stood by his word because a hand shake should be enough to make a deal. Everyone that knew him knew he loved his country and he made sure everyone knew by flying the American flag proudly in his front yard and would always support a true patriotic cause.
Miles worked many years in maintenance at Bridgeview Estates. Miles was a hard worker and leader. He always led by example in every aspect of life.
Miles was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Zane. He is survived by his sister Valena (Percy) Paine, Wife, two sons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Miles left this world before anyone was ready. He will be missed by everyone and will leave a void to many that may never be known.
The family requests all flowers and donations be brought to Farmer Funeral Chapel and the funeral home staff will deliver to the family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018, 2:00PM, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Popular Street in Buhl.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left on Mile’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.