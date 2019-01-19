May 30, 1930—January 10, 2019
M. Mildred Jenkins Ledbetter went to be with her Lord on January 10, 2019. Mildred was born May 30, 1930 at Arlberg, Arkansas to W. Claud and Mary Williams Jenkins. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ruel E. Ledbetter October 11, 1950 in Clinton, Arkansas and they moved to Kimberly, Idaho in February 1951 where she has resided since. They had three sons, Gary (Ann) Ledbetter, Randy Ledbetter of Kimberly; Denny (Adrienne) Ledbetter of Kennewick, WA.
Mildred is survived by her sons, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and several great grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Kimball (Eddie), Meredian, ID and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother 1 grandson, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Mildred was a member of the Kimberly Christian Church. She retired from Dodd’s Insurance Agency after 29 years in 1984, then worked for Dr. C. F. Worester and retired again 1990. The three most important things in her life were her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family and friends. She enjoyed doing needlework. She wanted all her family and friends (especially her family) to know Christ and to be reunited with her in heaven. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
