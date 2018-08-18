July 28, 1929 – August 16, 2018
HEYBURN — Mildred Jane “Millie” Whitesides, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at her home.
She was born July 28, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to Melvin Holman Lewis and Bessie Celorah Jones. Millie was the oldest of four children, followed by Melvin, Marilyn, and Mamie Rae. Her dad was a surveyor for the Forest Service and Millie had fond memories of her mom taking them on camping trips to visit their dad as he traversed the Western United States for his job. Millie graduated from Ogden High School and continued her education at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition.
While at Utah State, one of her Chi Omega Sorority sisters from Layton, Utah, thought it would be a great idea to introduce Millie to her big brother, Rulon. The sparks ignited a friendship that blossomed into a lifetime of love. Rulon M. Whitesides and Mildred were married on December 23, 1950, in Ogden. In April 1970, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.
After completing their degrees at Utah State in 1951, the newlyweds headed to Sacramento, California, where Millie worked at a local hospital and Rulon landed a job in the insurance business. While California was nice, gravity pulled them back to their roots in the Salt Lake valley where in the fall of 1953, their first child, Wendy, was born.
Rulon continued growing his clientele and Millie worked in the hospital. In the fall of 1956, they were blessed with their second child, Janice. They loved living in Utah, close to family and friends, but in 1957, Rulon drew a homestead in the Emerson area and their Idaho adventure began.
Rulon was used to the dust and dirt of farm life but Millie was a city girl through and through. Even though the transition to Idaho’s version of the dust bowl wasn’t her vision of paradise, Millie didn’t complain. She drove potato truck, worked on the harvester, cut seed in the spring, and still somehow managed to keep the dust inside their home under control, her girls clean, and three meals on the table.
In January 1959, their third child, Lewis, was born in Burley. Mom loved all her kids unconditionally. She treated our friends like they were her own and was quick to add an extra plate or two for unexpected guests. As we grew and started families of our own, she doted on her ten grandchildren but had plenty of love left over to make every one of her 18 great-grandchildren know how special they were to her.
Millie took great pride in her garden from which we enjoyed fresh vegetables during the summer, and canned and dried fruit from her kitchen year-round. A convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Millie loved the sisterhood of the Emerson ward and held several positions over the years. She looked forward to her visiting teaching routine and happily kept active up until a couple months of her passing.
One of her most endearing qualities was her respect for people of all faiths. Growing up in this small farming community made up of a generation of people from all faiths and walks of life, she bestowed the gift of compassion on all of us. She was truly an example of inclusion without prejudice.
In her later years, Millie enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at Cassia Memorial Hospital. She loved the interaction with gift shop customers and her fellow volunteers. The feeling was mutual and anyone who spent time with Millie appreciated her warmth and friendship.
Although Millie’s heart wasn’t strong enough to sustain her in the end, it was her heart that made her so special to us all. She was always offering to help even when her physical limitations were getting the best of her. While we’ll miss her sweet smile and quick wit, we take comfort that she’s broken the physical bounds of this life and is reunited with loved ones who passed before her. We look forward to the day we’ll be reunited with our sweet Millie.
Millie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Rulon; daughters, Wendy (Dee L.) Seamons and Janice (Jarl) Allen; son, Lewis (Lorraine) Whitesides; brother, Melvin Lewis; and sisters, Marilyn Allen and Mamie Rae Walsh.
The family wishes to thank Harrison Hope Hospice for their tender care as Millie’s last days drew near and for the loving care of those neighbors and friends who lent a hand these past months. We especially appreciate the kind and loving care Valerie Vail extended to our family during our time of need.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Emerson 1st Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Richard R. May officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
