April 6, 1927—July 1, 2019

Long time Twin Falls resident, Mildred (Brown) Priess, passed away July 1, 2019, at the age of 93.

Mildred was born in Lewiston, Utah, on April 6, 1927 to Stan and Lilli Brown.

Mildred was predeceased by husbands LeRoy McNeely, Oral Clark, Larry Priess,and sisters Laura Brown, Twin Falls, and Pauline Jenkins, Boise.

Mildred is survived by sister Gerri Traher, Arizona, son Roy (Howard) McNeely, Twin Falls, and daughter Debbie Ahlstrom, California, and seven grandsons.

Mildred loved gardening, especially her roses.

“Your memory will never escape us

But make us glad for the time we did have.”

Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charity of your choice.

