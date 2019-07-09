April 6, 1927—July 1, 2019
Long time Twin Falls resident, Mildred (Brown) Priess, passed away July 1, 2019, at the age of 93.
Mildred was born in Lewiston, Utah, on April 6, 1927 to Stan and Lilli Brown.
Mildred was predeceased by husbands LeRoy McNeely, Oral Clark, Larry Priess,and sisters Laura Brown, Twin Falls, and Pauline Jenkins, Boise.
Mildred is survived by sister Gerri Traher, Arizona, son Roy (Howard) McNeely, Twin Falls, and daughter Debbie Ahlstrom, California, and seven grandsons.
Mildred loved gardening, especially her roses.
“Your memory will never escape us
But make us glad for the time we did have.”
Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.