Mildred Augusta Thayer Heath, age 101 of Glenns Ferry, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Poplar Grove Assisting Living in Glenns Ferry. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home, and burial will follow at Glenn Rest Cemetery, in Glenns Ferry.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Mildred was born to Harvey and Emma Huff Thayer (8th of 11 children) in Onita, South Dakota and moved to King Hill, Idaho at the age of 15 on the back of a horse. She grew up breaking and training horses. Mildred rode for joy of it until her late 60’s.
Mildred and Lester were married Sept. 14, 1937 and to that union they had eight children, six who lived to adulthood: Jerry, Lerry, Terry and Mary (died hours after birth), Lynn, Charlotte, Harvey, and Lela.
Mildred was the keeper of the words to all of our family’s songs and the glue that held us all together. She took care of us all at one time or another and loved us with her whole heart. She raised her children and then jumped in with grandchildren then great-grandchildren. Many of us believe that’s why she lived such a long healthy life.
You have free articles remaining.
Her 17 grandchildren thought of her as a second mom and the 38 greats thought of her as an extra grandmother. The great-greats (ever increasing numbers) just loved to be in her arms or to feed her frosting. We all believe we were BLESSED to have this amazing woman in our lives.
She was the maker of all things that rose, rolls, bread, cinnamon rolls, and donuts... She could cook a dinner for everyone who showed up at her door and never need to run to the store. Everything that came from her kitchen was amazing, specifically her homemade chicken and noodles.
We as her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-greats know that we are truly blessed to have had this matriarch in our lives for as long as we did. This is truly a Celebration of a life well lived.
Mildred is survived by her children; Jerry and his wife Shirley Heath, Lerry and his wife Janice Heath, Lynn and her husband Rich Aug, son in-law Rich McMahon, and Lela Heath-Morrison. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester, the twins Terry and Mary, Harvey and Charlotte, granddaughter Brenda Price, and great-grandson Garrett Bradshaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.