June 20, 1980—April 27, 2019

Miken passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. A viewing will be held at the Anderson Family Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2nd from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, May 3rd at the Butte County High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. (Viewing will be held for one hour prior to services.) Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco, Idaho. Leave condolences at andersonfamilyfuneralhome.com

Miken J. Jardine
