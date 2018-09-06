November 14, 1959 – September 5, 2018
Mike Mumm was suddenly called home to his Savior Tuesday, September 5.
Michael Willard Mumm was born to Willard and Erika Mumm November 14, 1959, in Red Oak, Iowa. He moved to Idaho in 1968 with his parents and siblings, settling south of Twin Falls. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1978 and attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a degree in soil science. Making his home in the Magic Valley, in 1984 he married the love of his life, Roxanne, and they raised four children: Jurgen, Ralph, Willard, and Anna. Mike worked a variety of agricultural jobs early in his career until he was hired by Amalgamated Research working on separation technology for over 30 years.
Mike was a lifelong member and Elder of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He served selflessly on various boards throughout the years, truly enjoying the time he spent with the Immanuel youth and all his outings leading Boy Scout Troup 68. He enjoyed his involvement with the Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministry, spending many work weekends and hours with the camp staff at the Sawtooth retreat. Mike’s faith was an inspiration to those who knew him. He was a humble servant of the Lord, holding his church family dear to his heart.
Mike did not hesitate to do anything for anyone. Whether it was helping to cut down trees, haul something in his truck, fix sprinklers or help lay flooring, friends and family alike were the recipients of his generous spirit. He served as president of the board of Snake River Federal Credit Union. He was also a Red Cross blood donor, donating blood every eight weeks since he was 18!
One of his greatest joys was sports: playing himself and coaching his children’s various sports’ teams. Whether it was Jurgen, Ralph and Willard’s tee-ball teams or Anna’s softball, Mike was either on the sidelines or in the stands for all his children’s activities. He loved to play anything! His close U of I friends will remember him as the Intermural Athlete of the Year in college! Mike passed on this love of sports to his children.
Mike was proudest of his family. He enjoyed any time he got to spend with them. A night at home with Roxi’s cooking and board games with his kids was perfect for him. Sitting around the fire pit watching the dogs play and trekking into the South Hills for the annual Christmas tree hunt were outings he cherished with his family. He loved spending time playing with his nieces and nephews, and there has never been a baby who didn’t love Mike! He was the nicest man you ever met, and the hardest worker you ever knew.
Survivors include his wife Roxanne, children Jurgen Mumm (Kerin), Ralph Mumm (Kara), Willard Mumm (fiancé Amanda Van de Kamp), Anna Jackson (Rick), mother Erika Mumm and siblings Marvin Mumm (Denise), Marlys Massey (Jim), Mark Mumm (Camella), Monica Brown (Daron), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Mumm.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sunday, September 9 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Immanuel Lutheran Youth, Boy Scout Troup 68, or Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministry.
