{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Wayne Paton

Michael Wayne Paton, “Mike”, 69, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Mike was born in Tucson, Arizona but grew up in Southern California. He then later moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and remained there until his death. Mike served in the Army and was awarded the Medal of Valor, a Purple Heart, and the Medal of Commendation. He will be remembered by his incredible kindness and generosity.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sandra Paton; his daughter, Amy Shumacher; his sister, Barbara Rodenbaugh, and many nieces, nephew, and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho; viewing at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery with Military Honors by the Army National Guard & Magic Valley Honor Guard. You may leave condolences at whitemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Paton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments