Obituary: Michael Wayne Miller, Jr.

1971 ~ 2020
Michael Wayne Miller, Jr. born April 12,1971 in Lansing, Michigan. He was raised, graduated, and met his love in Castleford, Idaho. Together they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where they created six beautiful Daughters.
Many knew him as Mikey, his love for his family was the most important thing in his life. He also loved cruising to loud music from Spanish, Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, to Reggaeton, hanging out with family, friends, and cooking up BBQ’s. He loved the Movie theater’s, going out cruising with his best friend, and his Mother who means the world to him. He was a very exciting and outgoing person who would do anything for his girls. He tried to give them the best life as he possibly could. Seeing his grandchildren always put a smile on his face. He had his moments, but who doesn’t. He was a sweet teddy bear inside, always wanted to be around his family and friends and have a cold one. “Mikey, we love you and miss you dearly, until we meet again”.
He is survived by his mother and father Julia Flores and Ricardo Beraun; Yolanda, mother of his 6 daughters and his beautiful blessings, Cassandra M., Laurie M. (Juan) Torres, Michelle M., Keisha M., Aaliyah M. (Antonio) Santos, Leilani Miller; 12 beautiful grandchildren, Analie, Jarely, Eli, Diego, Jade, Isaiah, Thomas, Juan Jr, Ezekiel, Elida, Sienna, Mateo; brothers & sisters who will all miss him dearly, Julie (Luis) Reyes, Reyna Miller (Eriverto), Ana (Eric) Salinas, Ricardo (Tara )Beraun, Amadeo and Isaac Beraun; 26 Nieces and Nephews whom he loved dearly, many cousins and extended family and friends; his girlfriend Sarah Pizano.
Preceded in death by his grandma Delfina Lopez, uncles Ramiro Lopez, and Lucio Flores. He also had the honor to walk through Heaven’s Gates hand in hand with his loving aunt Adelfina Rodriguez on July 26, 2020. Funeral Services are under the care and direction of White-Reynolds Chapel and will be announced.
