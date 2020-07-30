Obituary: Michael Wayne Miller, Jr.

Many knew him as Mikey, his love for his family was the most important thing in his life. He also loved cruising to loud music from Spanish, Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, to Reggaeton, hanging out with family, friends, and cooking up BBQ’s. He loved the Movie theater’s, going out cruising with his best friend, and his Mother who means the world to him. He was a very exciting and outgoing person who would do anything for his girls. He tried to give them the best life as he possibly could. Seeing his grandchildren always put a smile on his face. He had his moments, but who doesn’t. He was a sweet teddy bear inside, always wanted to be around his family and friends and have a cold one. “Mikey, we love you and miss you dearly, until we meet again”.