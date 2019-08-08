February 11, 1952—August 6, 2019
Michael Reed Catmull passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho at the age of 67.
Mike was born Feb. 11, 1952 in Rupert, Idaho to Robert and Anna Miller Catmull.
Mike was a hard worker starting with a newspaper route as a young boy and working the rest of his life until 2018 when his illness forced him to retire. He worked at the Wilson Theater running the projector during his high school years as well as working for various farmers. In the summer of 1968 he got a job working on the farm of Merrill T Albertson where he met and married the “Farmers Daughter” on Oct. 10, 1970. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
He worked at Idaho Norland in Paul while trying to convince his father to go into the Plumbing Business for himself, which he finally did. He worked with his father for 24 years and then started his own business; Mike Catmull Plumbing in 2004. He loved plumbing and took great pride in doing the best job he could. He made many friends which were special to him while working, and also in his various church callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had great pride in his sons and their accomplishments, each owning their own business, and his daughter Rachel in her nursing career.
He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn, and six wonderful children, Heather Castaneda, Hannah Smith, Bryan Catmull, Rachel (Trevis) Tudor, Cameron (Jaimi) Catmull, Brock Catmull and 16 grandchildren which he loved dearly, and a sister June Byland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Catmull and his in-laws Merrill and Marjorie Albertson.
We would like to thank the many people who took care of him these past six months, especially the kindness he was shown at Da Vita. And the love and devotion shown to him by his children who rushed to his side to help with the many health problems, emergency’s and trips to the hospitals that occurred in the last months of his life.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located in Paul, Idaho. The viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul, Idaho Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
