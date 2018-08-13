November 28, 1946—July 24, 2018
Michael R. Tupper of Challis Idaho, passed away July 24, 2018 from heart complications at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Michael was born on November 28, 1946 to Robert & Faye Tupper. He was raised in Hagerman, Idaho where he attended and graduated from Hagerman High School. While driving for Cady Auto hauling sheep into Utah, he met the “love of his life” Frances Clayburn. They were married 10 months later. They initially made their home in Hagerman, then Challis, Salmon and the last 25 years back in Challis.
Mike was a lover of all things outdoors. He worked many ranching & construction jobs before starting his own company of “Tupper Construction”. He and his wife Frances operated this business for 43 years before retiring in 2016. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years with hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his generosity, hunting and fishing expertise. He was the happiest while working in the mountains, hunting & fishing within the great State of Idaho!
Mike is survived by his wife of 51 years, Frances Clayburn Tupper, daughters Tracy (Calvin) Johnson, Michelle (Jesse) Hicks, Stephanie (Kent) Crist and son John Robert “JR” (Angie) Tupper. He has 14 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren! He is also survived by his mother Faye L. Tupper, 3 brothers and 1 sister: Elwyn (Rita) Tupper, Jeff (Kristy) Tupper, Rebecca Tupper and David (Becci) Tupper. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and his father Robert E. Tupper.
A memorial service will be held at the Tupper Homestead, located at 1114 E. 2700 S. “bottom of the Tupper Grade” on August 18th, 2018 at 10 am. Lunch and visiting with family & friends will follow at the residence.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
