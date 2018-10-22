July 23, 1942—October 9, 20118
Michael O. Hess, Having lived in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Idaho, Mike always felt that Southern Idaho was home. He was a retired school teacher and also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Mike appreciated the staff and residents at the Bridgeview Retirement for their friendship. Also, Julie and Della, his caregivers, for their devoted care.
At Mike’s request, graveside services and interment were held at the Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
