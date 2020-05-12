Obituary: Michael Murphy Waitley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 10, 1946—May 10, 2020

Michael Murphy Waitley, born October 10, 1946 in Bend, Oregon passed from this earth May 10, 2020 at the age of 73 from complications of diabetes and heart failure.

Mike was the oldest of four children (Peg, Pat and Dan) born to Don and Glenda Waitley. He also had two half siblings (Rick and Tammi) born to Glenda and Jim Bowman. Michael was raised in both Riggins and Melba. Michael was very close to his Grandpa and Grandma Harrison spending a lot of time with them over the years.

Michael graduated from Melba High School in 1964 after a successful football career although high school wasn’t his favorite place to be.

Michael met his wife of 51 years after moving to Glenns Ferry to start his career as welderipefitter. Michael was a member of the Plumberipefitters Union 296 for most of his adult life.

Mike met Joelene Woods while serving as the chaperon of Joelene’s snowmobiling date in Sun Valley. It’s safe to say the date didn’t work out exactly as everyone had planned, but from that day on Michael and Joelene were together.