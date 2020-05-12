Obituary: Michael Murphy Waitley

October 10, 1946—May 10, 2020
Michael Murphy Waitley, born October 10, 1946 in Bend, Oregon passed from this earth May 10, 2020 at the age of 73 from complications of diabetes and heart failure.
Mike was the oldest of four children (Peg, Pat and Dan) born to Don and Glenda Waitley. He also had two half siblings (Rick and Tammi) born to Glenda and Jim Bowman. Michael was raised in both Riggins and Melba. Michael was very close to his Grandpa and Grandma Harrison spending a lot of time with them over the years.
Michael graduated from Melba High School in 1964 after a successful football career although high school wasn’t his favorite place to be.
Michael met his wife of 51 years after moving to Glenns Ferry to start his career as welderipefitter. Michael was a member of the Plumberipefitters Union 296 for most of his adult life.
Mike met Joelene Woods while serving as the chaperon of Joelene’s snowmobiling date in Sun Valley. It’s safe to say the date didn’t work out exactly as everyone had planned, but from that day on Michael and Joelene were together.
Michael and Joelene were married December 13, 1968 in Glenns Ferry. Michael and Joelene and their first child Terry, moved to Hagerman in 1970 where Michael continued his career as a welderipefitter. Shortly after moving to Hagerman, Mike and Joelene welcomed their second child, Christopher into their family. Mike was as loyal and protective of his family as anyone had ever seen.
If you knew Mike, you knew that if he wasn’t working, he was either hunting or fishing with his boys. He could often be found tying flies, floating and fishing in a float tube or trying to find a deer or elk to harvest. It was with great pride and pleasure that Michael watched his boys grow and play ball for Hagerman High School. Her passed down his love for the outdoors and his work ethic to both his boys. Two of Michael’s proudest moment was watching his boys graduate from college.
Michael retired in 2010 and spent the rest of his days enjoying his wife, sons and grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his of 51 years—Joelene Waitley; son – Terry Waitley, and son – Chris (Chrissy) Waitley. He is also survived by two grandchildren – Christian Waitley and Tyelar Waitley; three brothers, two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by: his parents – Don Waitley and Glenda Bowman; and his mother and father-in-law – Beman and Dee Woods.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.
Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
