Obituary: Michael (Mike) Lee Sutliff

November 10, 1961 – September 30, 2018

Mike Sutliff passed away suddenly, on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at the age of 56 in Rupert, Idaho.

Mike was born, November 10, 1961, in Jerome, Idaho to Delbert (Sonny) and Helen Sutliff.

Mike joins his mother, Helen Sutliff; his brother, Doug Sutliff; and his beloved Rickie Dog.

He was a private and quiet man, when at family gatherings, he would appear and then quietly disappear. His heart was made of GOLD and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by: his father, Delbert (Sonny) Sutliff of Rupert, Idaho; sister, Sue Drummond of Rupert, Idaho; sister Chris Welker-Sutliff (Rebecca) of Jerome, Idaho; brother, Herb Sutliff (Dorothy) of Burley, Idaho; and many Nieces and Nephews in Idaho. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Sutliff; his brother, Doug Sutliff; brother-in-law Rick Drummond (Sue’s Husband), both sets of Grandparents and numerous Aunts and Uncles.

Please join us on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. to celebrate Mike’s life to be held at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho. Lunch will follow at the Golden Heritage Event Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley, Idaho.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to First Federal, Benefit for Mike Sutliff to defray the cost of the funeral expenses.

