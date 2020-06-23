Obituary: Michael (Mike) Clinton Stephens

Michael (Mike) Clinton Stephens' address was changed to heaven on June 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Mike was the first child born to Clint & LaRee Stephens of Hazelton, in Twin Falls, Idaho and over the next few years along came his two brothers and a sister. He spent his childhood in Hazelton and graduated from Valley High School in 1964. Mike and Glenna Roice were married in Nov. of 1964 and had 3 children, Shelley, Trent & Wade. He did many things, but he always returned to trucking and owned Stephens Trucking.