Obituary: Michael (Mike) Clinton Stephens
0 entries

Obituary: Michael (Mike) Clinton Stephens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael (Mike) Clinton Stephens' address was changed to heaven on June 20, 2020 surrounded by family. Mike was the first child born to Clint & LaRee Stephens of Hazelton, in Twin Falls, Idaho and over the next few years along came his two brothers and a sister. He spent his childhood in Hazelton and graduated from Valley High School in 1964. Mike and Glenna Roice were married in Nov. of 1964 and had 3 children, Shelley, Trent & Wade. He did many things, but he always returned to trucking and owned Stephens Trucking.

A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church in Hazelton, followed by a Truckers Tribute Ride to Sunset Memorial Park. Services will be live streamed on Reynolds Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. You may leave your condolences at Reynoldschapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News