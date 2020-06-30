Obituary: Michael “Mike” Anton Rill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 25, 1964 ~ June 28, 2020

Michael “Mike” Anton Rill passed peacefully from this earth on June 28, 2020 at his home.

Mike was born on October 25, 1964 at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho to Matt and Maria Rill. He was the fourth of their five children. He attended Buhl schools through his senior year in 1983. As a young man he was active in Scouts and played baseball, although, many will remember Mike always getting into mischief somewhere with his friends.

Mike’s career choices led him to the oil fields of North Dakota, to the beaches in California and over to the East coast. On his many trips to California, he always made a point to stop and see his daughter Bayley. Above all else, Mike loved his children, Bayley and Brandon, and his grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Matt Rill; and his grandmother, Margaretha Rill whom he loved dearly.

Michael is survived by his mother, Maria Rill; his brother, Georg Rill; his sisters, Marti Manly, Loren (Derrick) Johnston, Marina (Chance) Herron; his daughter, Bayley (Shawn) Colvin; his son, Brandon Rill; his grandsons, Logan and Keiser; his precious granddaughter Serenity; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.