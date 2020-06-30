Obituary: Michael “Mike” Anton Rill

October 25, 1964 ~ June 28, 2020
Michael “Mike” Anton Rill passed peacefully from this earth on June 28, 2020 at his home.
Mike was born on October 25, 1964 at Magic Valley Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho to Matt and Maria Rill. He was the fourth of their five children. He attended Buhl schools through his senior year in 1983. As a young man he was active in Scouts and played baseball, although, many will remember Mike always getting into mischief somewhere with his friends.
Mike’s career choices led him to the oil fields of North Dakota, to the beaches in California and over to the East coast. On his many trips to California, he always made a point to stop and see his daughter Bayley. Above all else, Mike loved his children, Bayley and Brandon, and his grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Matt Rill; and his grandmother, Margaretha Rill whom he loved dearly.
Michael is survived by his mother, Maria Rill; his brother, Georg Rill; his sisters, Marti Manly, Loren (Derrick) Johnston, Marina (Chance) Herron; his daughter, Bayley (Shawn) Colvin; his son, Brandon Rill; his grandsons, Logan and Keiser; his precious granddaughter Serenity; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North Buhl, Idaho, officiated by Fr. Jorge Garcia. All are welcome to attend the service, but we ask that you please maintain social distancing and wear face masks for the safety of all.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mike’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
