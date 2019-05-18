May 31, 1945 – May 15, 2019
Our loving father, Michael “Mick” Dennis Nash, was called home after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Anaconda, Montana on May 31, 1945 and passed away at the Puget Sound VA hospital in Seattle, WA on May 15, 2019.
Dad was a longtime resident of Jerome where he worked in auto body repair, as a truck driver, and a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harry and Delma Richards; a sister, Carol Ann Blamires; and a daughter, Teela Marie Nash.
He is survived by his brothers, Dan “Hobie” (Judy) Richards of New Meadows; Duane (Linda) Richards of Hillsboro, OR; and his sister, Jeanne Richards of Oak Harbor, WA. He leaves behind a wonderful mixed family to carry on his legacy: Tammy (Benny) Cochran of Boise, Michelle Wheeler of Wendell, Shawna (Bryan) McKay of Jerome, Mikel (Kitty) Dillon of Kimberly, Jimmy (Charity) Davis of Pocatello, Shawna (Arns) Terrazas of Wendell, and Michael (Amanda) Nash of Idaho Falls. A multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss their Grandpa Mick.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
