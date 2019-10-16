Obituary: Michael Johnson

November 5, 1953—September 28, 2019
Michael Johnson of Twin Falls, ID was born on Nov. 5, 1953 and left this world for his next journey on Sept. 28, 2019. He left behind too many friends and family to count, he was the kind to make you a lifetime friend with just a handshake.
Michael was a free spirit and lived his life to the fullest. He was most happy with a hammer in his hand, either fixing or building something new. And he enjoyed walking along the Oregon Coast, just listening to the waves.
Although his children were his one true love.
“Every day, I spend time thinking about my kids. I feel like God spent a lot of His time selecting the most perfect family just for me! I love them so much”—Michael Johnson
He leaves behind family that includes his brother Jerry Johnson, and his children Michelle, Ricky, Christal, Danielle, Charlie, and eleven beautiful grandchildren. He is proceeded by his parents, his brother and sister, and so many other loved ones that welcomed him on the other side.
There will be a memorial service in Michael’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at White Mortuary 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, Idaho at 11 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.whitemortuay.com
