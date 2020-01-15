August 25, 1963—January 13, 2020
Mike Osborne, 56, of Kimberly, Idaho, was granted his wings on Jan. 13, 2020. His final day was spent surrounded by his loving family and friends that Mike had touched in so many ways throughout his life. While we knew his multiple myeloma that he battled so courageously would eventually take his life, in the end it was a hematoma on the brain that was unsurvivable.
Mike was born Aug. 25, 1963, to Allen and Bonita Osborne.
On Sept. 28, 1985, Mike married the love of his life, Karen Smith, and spent 34.5 wonderful years together enjoying life to the fullest. The tire industry was Mike’s strength, and he worked in that industry his entire life, starting in a business with his Dad, Mom, and brother, and ending at OK Tire Store with Jim Tarter, who treated Mike as his own son. Mike loved Jim and the employees of OK Tire dearly, and the many customers who learned to trust his honesty and compassion for the business over the years.
You have free articles remaining.
Mike was the ultimate outdoorsman and was very active up to the time of his death. He loved to play hard and enjoy life to the fullest. He took great pleasure in hunting with his son, Braden, brother Jeff, and numerous friends. He was an avid golfer and thrived on competing with his golf buddies, especially the Sunday morning mini tournaments at the Jerome Country Club where he and Karen were members. He loved to go on long ATV rides with Karen and his two loyal pudelpointers, Tori and Nelli, and his very dear friends. He had a strong love for skiing the Idaho ski slopes, and shared that passion with his brother, Jeff, and lifelong friend, Rick Tegan. His most treasured moments were those spent at the family cabin in Pine, Idaho. He dearly loved being in the mountains surrounded by the beauty. It was a place that brought him so much peace.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Karen; two sons, Braden (Katie) Osborne, and Marc Ewins; his grandson Cash Michael Osborne, who gave him every reason to stay strong; mother Bonita Osborne; mother-in-Law, Kay Smith Ferguson; brothers Jeff Osborne (Shelly), and Steve Osborne; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karma Cusack and Mike Cusack, and brothers-in-law, Karl Smith (Jennifer); and Kory Smith (Melissa). He was also survived by his nephews, Joel Osborne, Chase Cusack, Brandon Smith, and Christopher Smith; and his loving nieces who fought fiercely to be his favorite, Tara Osborne, Stephanie Ehrmantraut, Dana Tovey, Lauren Osborne, Caitlin Larkin, Danica Cusack, and Tegan Smith. We can’t forget to mention his loyal companions who were always by his side and loved him unconditionally, his pudelpointers, Tori and Nelli. And finally, he is survived by his second family, Rick Tegan, Michelle Meyerhoffer, Suzette Lancaster, and Nicole Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Osborne, father-in-Law, Keith Smith, and daughter, McKinsey Osborne.
Mike, known to some as Alpha Male, made each day special. He was a great friend to so many and we will always cherish each and everyone’s friendship, support, love, and prayers for us these last few years of his life. One of his last comments made was I need to get better so our friends can get rich again! He truly appreciated each and every one of you!
The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, Rotunda Building, 1631 Grandview Dr. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.