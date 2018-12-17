Try 1 month for 99¢

May 26, 1966—December 13, 2018

Michael John Jenkins passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 26, 1966 to John & Mary Jenkins. Mike graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1984. Mike had many interests: racquetball, golfing, skiing, flying radio controlled airplanes, running rivers and most of all playing his guitar which he was self-taught.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mike loved people; he never knew a stranger and he liked helping people. Mike had various jobs until his poor health kept him from working. Mike is survived by the love of his life Jeannie Jenkins and her son Tim; he is also survived by his dad John Jenkins. Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Ruth and Glen Jenkins and Anne Pearl and Claude Tate, his son, Cameron Jenkins and mother Mary Jenkins.

We will have a celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Rock and Roll Mike. You will be missed. Love you, God Bless! Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Michael Jenkins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments