Obituary: Michael George Greene

January 3, 1943 ~ August 19, 2020

Michael George Greene, 77, passed away at his home following a recent illness.

Mike was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 3, 1943. The son of Percy Milton Greene and Nedra Naomi Sittler-Hayes Greene, he grew up on the family trout farm with his big sister, Carole. Greene’s Trout Farm, also known as Mary Alice Park Trout Farm, is where he followed his dad around learning the business of growing trout.

Mike loved playing all sports, especially golf which he took up in later years. He attended Kemper Military School before graduating Twin Falls Senior High School. He attended Idaho State University then returned to Twin Falls and began working with his father at Blue Lakes Trout Farm. He valued the employees like family. Blue Lakes became his life’s work for the next forty years. He and his long-time friend, Evan Robertson, were partners in other business ventures as well as other shenanigans. He served as president of the U.S. Trout Farmer’s Association, promoting farm raised Rainbow Trout to American consumers.