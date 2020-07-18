Obituary: Michael Gene Hopkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Gene Hopkins

February 17, 1950 ~ July 15, 2020

Michael Gene Hopkins, 70, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away surrounded by family on July 15, 2020.

Michael was born to Dean and Marge Hopkins on February 17, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Buhl High School in 1969, he went on to provide service to his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War, an accolade he took the utmost pride in.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Hopkins; his two children, Scott (Aubrey) Hopkins and Deana Hopkins Johnston; his grandchildren, Taylar, Jaydyn, and Cece; his brother Jeff (Naomi) Hopkins; close family friends Ron, Barbara, and Chelsea Martinez; all of his beloved animals, the most beloved of all being his fat little dog buddy, Miss Abby Doo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking anyone who would like to honor Mike's memory to donate to a local animal shelter or a veteran's association.