Obituary: Michael Gene Hopkins

Michael Gene Hopkins

February 17, 1950 ~ July 15, 2020

Michael Gene Hopkins, 70, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away surrounded by family on July 15, 2020.

Michael was born to Dean and Marge Hopkins on February 17, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Buhl High School in 1969, he went on to provide service to his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War, an accolade he took the utmost pride in.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Hopkins; his two children, Scott (Aubrey) Hopkins and Deana Hopkins Johnston; his grandchildren, Taylar, Jaydyn, and Cece; his brother Jeff (Naomi) Hopkins; close family friends Ron, Barbara, and Chelsea Martinez; all of his beloved animals, the most beloved of all being his fat little dog buddy, Miss Abby Doo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking anyone who would like to honor Mike's memory to donate to a local animal shelter or a veteran's association.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Close friends and family only. If you would like, you may view the service as it will be live streamed at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 on Farmer Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

His sense of humor and fighting spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mike's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

