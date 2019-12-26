Obituary: Michael Fred McRoberts

September 8, 1954—December 20, 2019
Michael Fred McRoberts, 65, former Jerome resident, died Friday, Dec. 20 at his home in Pe Ell, Washington.
Mike was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Buhl, Idaho to Fred and Betty McRoberts. Mike grew up in a farming family in Richfield, ID before moving to Jerome and starting a family with his wife, Carol, who passed in 1991. His two sons, Adam and Trenton, were Mike’s entire world. He loved to spend his free time with his boys, taking them fishing, camping and on countless adventures over the years. Mike always knew how to have a good time and made the best of every situation.
After a career in the printing industry, Mike retired to his “home in the forest” in Pe Ell, Washington with wife Roberta. Together, they enjoyed taking day trips to the beach and spending time with their children and grandson, Cameron.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta, children Adam, Trenton and Gavin, grandson Cameron, and sisters Karen and Gayle.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Betty, wife Carol, and sister Karla.
At his request, no service will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the McRoberts Family, 309 Pleasant Ave., Pe Ell, WA 98572.
