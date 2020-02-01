Obituary: Michael Edward Knoblauch

March 18, 1948—January 27, 2020
Michael Edward Knoblauch, loving husband, father and grandfather, age 71, of Payette, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Nampa, from complications from a recent surgery.
Mike was born March 18, 1948 in Rupert, Idaho to George and Helen (Palmer) Knoblauch. He was the youngest of three children. Mike attended Minico High School and Boise State University. In 1968, Mike married his life-long love Patricia Flood. The same year he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he honorably served until 1972.
Mike worked for VanGas in Rupert until 1978 before he and Patricia moved North of Rupert where he began his career farming. Mike farmed for twenty-six years before retiring in 2003. Together they raised four children.
Mike enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of 51 years and his four children; Andrea (Russ) Wright of Fruitland, Christian Knoblauch of Tetonia, Holly (Vaughn) Goodman of Coeur d’Alene and Sarah (Brian) Gee of Meridian; his grandchildren, Will (Carly), Ryan and Adam (Macarah) Wright, Harlan and Ethan Knoblauch, Peyton and Paxton Goodman, Hudson and Harrison Gee and a great grandson Bradley Wright.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George and sister Sharon.
If you wish to make a memorial in honor of Mike, in lieu of flowers, please send to the St. Nicholas School Endowment, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
Condolences may be made to Michael family at www.shafferjensen.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
