Obituary: Michael Dean Nelson

December 9, 1954 – August 8, 2018
Michael (Mike) Dean Nelson passed away peacefully at Cassia Medical Center at the age of 63. He was born in Orange, California on December 9, 1954 to Orville Dean Nelson and Sherma Nelson. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his children Tara (Brandy) Tracy, Jennifer Nelson, Shawna Nelson, Charlie Nelson, Jacob Nelson, and Kristi (Josh) Bashline, 11 grandchildren and his soon to be born granddaughter. His mom, two sisters, and one brother. A memorial service for Mike will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home at a future date. For more on his life please visit www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
