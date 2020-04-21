Obituary: Michael David Quarve

Michael David Quarve
March 16, 1961—April 9, 2020
Michael “Mike” Quarve passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on April 9, 2020.
He was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 16, 1961 to R. Gordon and Marilyn (Marsh)(Quarve) Kelly. Mike was athletic and enjoyed competing in several sports, such as baseball, wrestling, basketball, and golf. He was a member of the 1978 State Championship Golf team and was an individual medalist in state the same year. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY in 1979.
After graduating high school, he entered the ironworker apprenticeship for Local 454 Casper, Wyoming, which was the beginning of his lifelong career. He worked all over the Rocky Mountain states before settling in Las Vegas, NV in the mid 1980’s. He then transferred his membership to Local 416 out of Los Angeles. He worked his way up from rebar gang to superintendent.
Mike spent most of his career in Las Vegas, NV, where his two children, Jenna and Jacob, along with their mother, Tracy, were raised. While in Pocatello, Idaho, he met Tamara in 2007 and married in Las Vegas 2011. After retiring from Local 416 in 2015, Mike and Tamara moved to Twin Falls. Never a man to sit still, he went to work with Twin Falls Canal Company as a ditch rider until his death.
Mike leaves a legacy of being a standup, no BS, guy who was hard-working, led by example, who laughed easily, had a great sense of humor, and made a positive impression on so many throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Tamara, his daughter Jenna Quarve and his two grandsons, Bryant and Jayce all of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his son, Jacob “Jake” of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Tamara’s son and daughter, Nicholas of Omaha, NB and Randee of Phoenix, AZ, his two sisters, Susan (Mike) Morris of Farmington, NM and Karen (Burt) Cunningham of Meridian, ID, and many family members and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Quarve.
Cremation has taken place. Please honor Mike by raising a cold beer, Busch preferably, with a cheer of “good game”. His headstone will be placed along with his family in Casper, Wyoming. In honor of Michael’s wishes, respectfully, he requested no services to be held.
