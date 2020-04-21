Obituary: Michael David Quarve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael David Quarve

March 16, 1961—April 9, 2020

Michael “Mike” Quarve passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on April 9, 2020.

He was born in Casper, Wyoming on March 16, 1961 to R. Gordon and Marilyn (Marsh)(Quarve) Kelly. Mike was athletic and enjoyed competing in several sports, such as baseball, wrestling, basketball, and golf. He was a member of the 1978 State Championship Golf team and was an individual medalist in state the same year. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY in 1979.

After graduating high school, he entered the ironworker apprenticeship for Local 454 Casper, Wyoming, which was the beginning of his lifelong career. He worked all over the Rocky Mountain states before settling in Las Vegas, NV in the mid 1980’s. He then transferred his membership to Local 416 out of Los Angeles. He worked his way up from rebar gang to superintendent.