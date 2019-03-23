Obituary: Michael David May

August 2, 1945—March 8, 2019
After a courageous battle with dementia, Michael David May arrived at the feet of Jesus on March 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Mike had a long career with the US Department of Agriculture from 1979-1995, and loved all the farmers he worked with and the relationships he built.
Among the loves of Mike’s life included: his wife Linda, his daughters & family, lifting weights, triathlons, the BSU Broncos, Fox News, all-you-can-eat buffets, Linda’s homemade pizza, dessert, dessert, and more dessert with a cherry on top. Mike loved God and instilled this love in his kids and grandkids.
Mike joined his father, mother, and brother at the gates of heaven. Mike is survived by his sister Delores, his wife of 50 years, Linda, two daughters: Andrea Legarreta (Chandler), Suzanne Kimball (Jason), four grandkids: Dawson, Lauren, Avery and Colton, and many nieces and nephews.
The family cannot thank The Cottages of Emmett, Valor Health, Cascadia of Nampa, and Horizon Home Health & Hospice enough. The genuine love and care you gave to our Micky/Daddy/Poppy/Papa is beyond words. THANK YOU!
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 1 p.m., March 30, 2019 in Gooding, Idaho at the First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. West, Gooding, ID. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association . . . and follow Mike’s lead and remember “there’s always room for dessert!”
