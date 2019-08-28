Michael Dale Payne
September 12, 1946—August 22, 2019
Michael Dale Payne, 72, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2019 at his home in Twin Falls following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born Sept. 12, 1946 in Portland, Oregon, the son of William and Charline Payne. He grew up mostly in Portland, Oregon. Michael joined the United States Navy shortly after high school and did two tours in the Vietnam War. He started working in broadcasting, both radio and television, after that.
He was a friend, husband, teacher, and helping hand to his wife and kids. Mike enjoyed a variety of hobbies, but most of all Amateur Radio. He served in the Magic Valley Amateur Radio Club as Vice President and President. He enjoyed playing Bass Guitar as well.
Michael is survived by his sister, Linda Taylor, brother, Warren Payne, his daughter, Jorja Horst, and his three sons, Alex, Bradley, and Joshua Payne. He is also survived by eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janice, and his wife Ruth Payne.
A Special thanks to the outstanding folks at Hospice Visions.
At Mike’s request, there will be no formal service at this time. The family will celebrate his life later this fall.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com
